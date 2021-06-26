Dr. Thai Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thai Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thai Nguyen, MD
Dr. Thai Nguyen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
Advanced Urology Associates1541 Riverboat Center Dr, Joliet, IL 60431 Directions (815) 409-4930Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Silver Cross Office1851 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 250, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 409-4930Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Silver Cross Office1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 430, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 726-3110
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Pipefitters
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with prostate cancer in January of 2021 and started my search for a surgeon. After meeting with Dr. Nguyen I felt very confident in his ability and knowledge in robotic radical prostatectomy. He took the time to explain the procedure and post surgery recovery. He also, answered all of my questions and concerns. Having performed well over a thousand robotic procedures was very reassuring to me. I knew that I would be in good hands. I am currently on the road to recovery now and could not have asked for a better outcome. I truly believe that his experience and surgical expertise have contributed to the remarkable speed and quality of my recovery.
About Dr. Thai Nguyen, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.