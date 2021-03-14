Dr. Thai Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thai Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thai Nguyen, MD
Dr. Thai Nguyen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Humble, TX. They completed their residency with La State University Med Center|Med Center La New Orleans Lsu
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
Dr. Khanh Nguyen18648 McKay Dr Ste 200, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 446-7316
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nguyen is efficient and helpful. He is not very computer proficient (couldn't view my MRI). Also the office sent an email about the Visit summary. The PC link in the email doesn't work. Loading the App gets you nothing because the office hasn't loaded any info, even after they send you an email to look at your visit summary.
About Dr. Thai Nguyen, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1982677381
Education & Certifications
- La State University Med Center|Med Center La New Orleans Lsu
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.