Dr. Thaiduc Nguyen, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thaiduc Nguyen, DO
Dr. Thaiduc Nguyen, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Parrish Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
Florida Pain Institute595 N Courtenay Pkwy Ste 101, Merritt Island, FL 32953 Directions (321) 784-8211
Viera8075 Spyglass Hill Rd, Viera, FL 32940 Directions (321) 259-8993
Pineda5545 N Wickham Rd Ste 104, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 784-8211
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Parrish Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Nguyen and his staff at Florida Pain Institute and Space Coast Surgery are great and they have guided me through every step of the way with my procedure along with the representatives from Boston Scientific, Johan Toro, and Sarah Hsiso. I have found that the spinal cord stimulator implant is doing a great job in the controlling of my chronic lower back pain. Having the spinal cord stimulator is the first time in 29 Years that I am pain-free and getting off of the pain medications! HBM
About Dr. Thaiduc Nguyen, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English, Vietnamese
- 1912092107
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Louisiana State U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
