Overview of Dr. Thaiduc Nguyen, DO

Dr. Thaiduc Nguyen, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Parrish Medical Center and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Nguyen works at Florida Pain Institute in Merritt Island, FL with other offices in Viera, FL and Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.