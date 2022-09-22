Dr. Thaila Ramanujam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramanujam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thaila Ramanujam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thaila Ramanujam, MD
Dr. Thaila Ramanujam, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.

Dr. Ramanujam's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic1505 Soquel Dr Ste 9, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 462-8960
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. I had seen so many doctors prior to Dr. Ramanujam. She was the first to diagnose me with Gout and got me on the correct treatment. I haven't felt this good in years. I saw the reviews below and im struggling to understand the negative ones. Front office staff is super friendly. They don't pick up the phone right away, but every time I leave a message I get a call back within 24 hours.
About Dr. Thaila Ramanujam, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1801999206
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- SUNY Brooklyn
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramanujam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramanujam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramanujam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ramanujam has seen patients for Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), Arthritis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramanujam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramanujam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramanujam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramanujam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramanujam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.