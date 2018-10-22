See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Outpatient Hysterectomy Center Of L Angeles, MD

Gynecology
3.8 (19)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Outpatient Hysterectomy Center Of L Angeles, MD

Dr. Outpatient Hysterectomy Center Of L Angeles, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Angeles works at Outpatient Hysterectomy Center Of Los T Angeles in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Angeles' Office Locations

    Outpatient Hysterectomy Center Of Los T Angeles
    433 N Camden Dr Ste 965, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 652-5052

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Anal Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Associated Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Titan Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
3.8
Oct 22, 2018
It truly could not have been better, and oddly, more fun too! It really is a pleasure to be able to see Dr. Aliabadi for our care.
Los Angeles, CA — Oct 22, 2018
About Dr. Outpatient Hysterectomy Center Of L Angeles, MD

  • Gynecology
  • 25 years of experience
  • English, Arabic, French, Persian, Persian and Spanish
  • 1992815286
Education & Certifications

  • University Of S Ca/lac And Usc
  • Los Angeles Co-U So Calif MC
  • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
  • Uc Berkeley
