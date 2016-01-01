Dr. Sangha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thalvinder Sangha, MD
Overview
Dr. Thalvinder Sangha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Sangha works at
Locations
Uima Inc231 Albert Sabin Way, Cincinnati, OH 45267 Directions (513) 558-5244
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thalvinder Sangha, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1811316292
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
