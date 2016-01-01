See All Gastroenterologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Thalvinder Sangha, MD

Gastroenterology
9 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Thalvinder Sangha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Dr. Sangha works at University-Cincinnati Medical in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Uima Inc
    231 Albert Sabin Way, Cincinnati, OH 45267 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 558-5244

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Viral Hepatitis
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Ultrasound, Endoanal
About Dr. Thalvinder Sangha, MD

  Gastroenterology
Years of Experience
  9 years of experience
  English
  1811316292
Education & Certifications

  EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
  Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
