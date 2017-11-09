Overview of Dr. Than Aung, MD

Dr. Than Aung, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Branch Faculty of Medicine, University of Rangoon and is affiliated with Mayers Memorial Hospital, Mercy Medical Center Redding, Oroville Hospital, Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital, Shasta Regional Medical Center and Trinity Hospital.



Dr. Aung works at Than T Aung, MD in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.