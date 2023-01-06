Dr. Than Aye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Than Aye, MD
Overview of Dr. Than Aye, MD
Dr. Than Aye, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MANDALAY UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Duncan Regional Hospital, Fall River Health Services, Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital and Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

Dr. Aye's Office Locations
Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute353 Fairmont Blvd, Rapid City, SD 57701 Directions (605) 755-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Comanche County Memorial Hospital
- Duncan Regional Hospital
- Fall River Health Services
- Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital
- Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My doctor made me very confident to my self to understanding with my conditions
About Dr. Than Aye, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1104053792
Education & Certifications
- MANDALAY UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aye has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Aye has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Aye. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.