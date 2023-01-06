Overview of Dr. Than Aye, MD

Dr. Than Aye, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MANDALAY UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Duncan Regional Hospital, Fall River Health Services, Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital and Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.



Dr. Aye works at Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute in Rapid City, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Leukocytosis and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.