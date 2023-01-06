Overview of Dr. Than Soe, MD

Dr. Than Soe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lodi, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial.



Dr. Soe works at West Family Care in Lodi, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.