Dr. Thanaa Abraham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Abraham works at Thanaa Nelly Khalil Abraham PC in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.