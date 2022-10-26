See All Rheumatologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Thanda Aung, MD

Rheumatology
4.7 (32)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thanda Aung, MD

Dr. Thanda Aung, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their fellowship with UCLA

Dr. Aung works at Westwood Pulmonary in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aung's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Westwood Pulmonary
    200 Med Plz 365, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 206-7662
  2. 2
    Rheumatology Westwood
    200 Medical Plaza Ucla # 365C, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-2448
  3. 3
    University of California Los Angeles School of Medicine
    1000 Veteran Ave Rm 32-59, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-7992

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Chronic Pain
Limb Pain
Arthritis
Chronic Pain
Limb Pain

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases of the Nervous System Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Discoid Lupus Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Mixed Connective Tissue Disease Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Seronegative Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thanda Aung, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477974962
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thanda Aung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aung works at Westwood Pulmonary in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Aung’s profile.

    Dr. Aung has seen patients for Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Aung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

