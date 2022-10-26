Dr. Thanda Aung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thanda Aung, MD
Dr. Thanda Aung, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their fellowship with UCLA
Westwood Pulmonary200 Med Plz 365, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 206-7662
Rheumatology Westwood200 Medical Plaza Ucla # 365C, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-2448
University of California Los Angeles School of Medicine1000 Veteran Ave Rm 32-59, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 825-7992
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr Aung is everything you could hope for in a doctor: she is a good listener, very compassionate, takes all the time you need to discuss your issues and above all is extremely knowledgeable and up to date on rheumatology. She is also highly skilled. I get injections from her in several tender arthritic joints- it is always a painless procedure that gives a lot of relief
- Rheumatology
- English
- UCLA
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Aung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aung has seen patients for Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Aung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aung.
