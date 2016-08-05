Overview of Dr. Thane Duncan, MD

Dr. Thane Duncan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Duncan works at Mid South Ear Nose & Throat PC in Cordova, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Nosebleed and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.