Overview of Dr. Thang Le, MD

Dr. Thang Le, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Le works at Thinh T. Le Dpm Inc. in Upland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.