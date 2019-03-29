Dr. Thang Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thang Tran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thang Tran, MD
Dr. Thang Tran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Tran's Office Locations
Thang D Tran MD1569 Lexann Ave Ste 114, San Jose, CA 95121 Directions (408) 290-8603
Thang D Tran MD969 Story Rd Unit 6060A, San Jose, CA 95122 Directions (408) 290-8603
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have Dr. Thang Tran as a family doctor for almost 20 years. He is a great doctor and always be there when our family needed.
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1275514069
Education & Certifications
- Santa Clara Valley Med Center
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran speaks Vietnamese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.