Overview of Dr. Thang Tran, MD

Dr. Thang Tran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Tran works at Thang D Tran MD in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.