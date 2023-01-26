Overview of Dr. Thangamani Muthukumar, MD

Dr. Thangamani Muthukumar, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Muthukumar works at Nephrology and Kidney Transplantation Medicine in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.