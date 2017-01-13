Overview

Dr. Thangamani Seenivasan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University|Stanley Medical College and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Seenivasan works at Somerset Surgical Associates, L.L.C. in Somerville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.