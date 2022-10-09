Overview of Dr. Thanh Dinh, DPM

Dr. Thanh Dinh, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Dinh works at Boston Children's Hospital, Sports Medicine Division in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

