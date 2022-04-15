Dr. Thanh Duong Wagner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duong Wagner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thanh Duong Wagner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thanh Duong Wagner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Duong Wagner works at
Locations
-
1
TFPS 3375 Burns Rd- Patel3375 Burns Rd Ste 101, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 655-1318
-
2
Good Samaritan Medical Center1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 8000, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 655-1318
-
3
TFPS NSMC 3001 NW 49 Ave, Ste 3012307 W Broward Blvd Ste 200, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Directions (954) 739-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duong Wagner?
I am eternally grateful to dr Duong Wagner for the excellent care and expertise before and after my surgery. In my estimation, she is by far the best Cardiologist that has ever treated me. One who listens and takes time to answer all questions with care and empathy. My immense gratitude to her and her staff.
About Dr. Thanh Duong Wagner, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1720088230
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- HENNEPIN COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER
- HENNEPIN COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duong Wagner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duong Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duong Wagner works at
Dr. Duong Wagner has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duong Wagner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Duong Wagner speaks Vietnamese.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Duong Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duong Wagner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duong Wagner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duong Wagner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.