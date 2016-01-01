Overview of Dr. Thanh-Lan Quan, MD

Dr. Thanh-Lan Quan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.



Dr. Quan works at Thanh-Lan T Quan MD in Westminster, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.