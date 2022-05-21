Dr. Thanh Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thanh Le, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thanh Le, MD
Dr. Thanh Le, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Seminole, FL. They graduated from Louisiana State University Medical Center School of Medicine.
Dr. Le works at
Dr. Le's Office Locations
Pain Relief Centers: 10875 Park Blvd10875 Park Blvd Ste C, Seminole, FL 33772 Directions (727) 591-3209Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Le is the best..he is a very.humble and compassionate dr..and he cares about his patients
About Dr. Thanh Le, MD
- Pain Management
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Medical Center School of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Le using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain, Epidural Block and Facet Blocks, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Le on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
