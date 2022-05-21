See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Seminole, FL
Dr. Thanh Le, MD

Pain Management
4.3 (51)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thanh Le, MD

Dr. Thanh Le, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Seminole, FL. They graduated from Louisiana State University Medical Center School of Medicine.

Dr. Le works at Pain Relief Centers in Seminole, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain, Epidural Block and Facet Blocks along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Le's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Relief Centers: 10875 Park Blvd
    10875 Park Blvd Ste C, Seminole, FL 33772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 591-3209
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 21, 2022
    Dr.Le is the best..he is a very.humble and compassionate dr..and he cares about his patients
    PATRICIA NOACK — May 21, 2022
    About Dr. Thanh Le, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497710875
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • La St U Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • La St U Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • La St U Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University Medical Center School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
