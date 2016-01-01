See All Pediatricians in Fresno, CA
Dr. Thanh Nguyen, MD

Pediatrics
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Thanh Nguyen, MD

Dr. Thanh Nguyen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. 

Dr. Nguyen works at Fresno Children's Medical Group in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fresno Childrens Medical Group
    7720 N Fresno St Ste 140, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 438-2300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Asthma
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1

About Dr. Thanh Nguyen, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1043730435
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

