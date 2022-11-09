Dr. Thanh Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thanh Nguyen, MD
Dr. Thanh Nguyen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They completed their fellowship with WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
Adventist Health Cardiology124 Macaw Ln, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 306-0304Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
He answers questions in detail. Very pleasant to be around. I feel like he cares about me and my concerns/issues. He is a very busy person and can seem a bit rushed, because he is, but he always makes time especially if I ask him a direct question. He smiles a lot and puts you at ease. I feel safe. A lot of procedures are done at his office which makes it convenient, especially for elderly patients. The only thing that would make me want to take off a half a star is that you have to wait forever to get an appointment, which is not always convenient. Other then that to me, his skills are superb and I wouldn’t want any other cardiologist!
- English, Armenian
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.