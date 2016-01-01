Dr. Thanh Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thanh Nguyen, MD
Overview of Dr. Thanh Nguyen, MD
Dr. Thanh Nguyen, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They completed their fellowship with Lb Va Med Ctr-U Calif Irvine
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
-
1
Office8919 Westminster Ave, Garden Grove, CA 92844 Directions (714) 893-5511
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
About Dr. Thanh Nguyen, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Vietnamese
- 1508885625
Education & Certifications
- Lb Va Med Ctr-U Calif Irvine
- Lb Va Med Ctr-U Calif Irvine
- Lb Va Med Ctr-U Calif Irvine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.