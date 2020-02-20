Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thanh Nguyen, MD
Dr. Thanh Nguyen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.
Health and Wellness Clinic LLC1155 S Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ 85210 Directions (602) 632-0000
Dr. Nguyen was not found guilty and charges were dropped. Get your facts right before you try and ruin a mans life by leaving incorrect information on a web platform
About Dr. Thanh Nguyen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Urdu and Vietnamese
- 1508945569
- SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Urdu and Vietnamese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
