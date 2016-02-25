Dr. Thanh Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thanh Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thanh Nguyen, MD
Dr. Thanh Nguyen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
Urology Associates of Houston P.A.250 Blossom St Ste 220, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 332-5266
Memorial Hermann Medical Group Pearland Multi-specialty10907 Memorial Hermann Dr Ste 390, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 434-4300
Houston11914 Astoria Blvd Ste 520, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (281) 481-2804
Memorial Southeast Emergency Physicians Llp11800 Astoria Blvd, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (281) 929-6100Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
I had scheduling problems with my Urologist. I just selected him and turn out a good decision. I never had to wait more then ten minutes in last 4 times. Him and his staff seems to be very busy but very proffessional and fuuly value all your concerns. I am very happy here.
About Dr. Thanh Nguyen, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1518967090
Education & Certifications
- Texas Technical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.