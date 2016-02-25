Overview of Dr. Thanh Nguyen, MD

Dr. Thanh Nguyen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Nguyen works at Urology Associates of Houston P.A. in Webster, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX and Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.