Dr. Thanh Pham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.



Dr. Pham works at Office in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.