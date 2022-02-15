Dr. Thanh Phung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thanh Phung, MD
Overview
Dr. Thanh Phung, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Des Moines University.
Dr. Phung works at
Locations
M Health Fairview Clinic - Highland Park2155 Ford Pkwy, Saint Paul, MN 55116 Directions (612) 672-1912
2
M. Health Fairview Clinic -oxboro600 W 98th St, Bloomington, MN 55420 Directions (855) 324-7843
Broadlawns Medical Center1801 Hickman Rd, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 282-5640Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Phung is my Primary Care Provider and I absolutely love her! Very gentle and personable. She definitely listens to all concerns and addresses them appropriately. I feel very comfortable coming to her for anything.
About Dr. Thanh Phung, MD
- Family Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University
- Family Practice
Dr. Phung accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.