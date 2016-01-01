Overview of Dr. Thanh Thai, MD

Dr. Thanh Thai, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Effingham, IL. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Thai works at HEARTLAND HUMAN SERVICES in Effingham, IL with other offices in Oak Park, IL and Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.