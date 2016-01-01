Dr. Thao Ngo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ngo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thao Ngo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thao Ngo, MD
Dr. Thao Ngo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ngo's Office Locations
- 1 6740 4th Ave Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 238-0098
Nyu Langone Hospitals150 55th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 630-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thao Ngo, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
