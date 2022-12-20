See All Dermatologists in Palm Harbor, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Thao Nguyen, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (75)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Thao Nguyen, MD is a Dermatologist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.

Dr. Nguyen works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Palm Harbor in Palm Harbor, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fungal Nail Infection, Ringworm and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Palm Harbor
    4132 Woodlands Pkwy, Palm Harbor, FL 34685 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 349-6794
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 11:30am
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm
Intertrigo
Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm
Intertrigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Proximal Subungual Onychomycosis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Close Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?

    Dec 20, 2022
    Thorough, knowledgeable, warm and friendly
    — Dec 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thao Nguyen, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thao Nguyen, MD.

    About Dr. Thao Nguyen, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1255560017
    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    • Dermatology
