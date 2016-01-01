Dr. Thao Pascual, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pascual is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thao Pascual, MD
Overview of Dr. Thao Pascual, MD
Dr. Thao Pascual, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.
Dr. Pascual works at
Dr. Pascual's Office Locations
-
1
The Everett Clinic Pharmacy3901 Hoyt Avenue Hoyt Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 339-5413Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Total Renal Care1250 State Ave, Marysville, WA 98270 Directions (360) 651-0780
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Thao Pascual, MD
- Nephrology
- 25 years of experience
- English, French
- 1821015728
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE

