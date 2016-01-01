Overview of Dr. Thao Pascual, MD

Dr. Thao Pascual, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.



Dr. Pascual works at The Everett Clinic Pharmacy in Everett, WA with other offices in Marysville, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.