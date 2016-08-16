Overview of Dr. Thao Thach, MD

Dr. Thao Thach, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.



Dr. Thach works at Medical City Surgery Center Park Central in Dallas, TX with other offices in Garland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Floaters and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.