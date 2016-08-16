Dr. Thao Thach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thao Thach, MD
Overview of Dr. Thao Thach, MD
Dr. Thao Thach, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Dr. Thach works at
Dr. Thach's Office Locations
-
1
Medical City Surgery Center Park Central12200 Park Central Dr Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75251 Directions (972) 661-0505
- 2 329 N Shiloh Rd Ste A, Garland, TX 75042 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thach?
Competent and helpful. The multinational staff can seem abrupt but always respectful.
About Dr. Thao Thach, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1063403061
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thach has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thach works at
Dr. Thach has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Floaters and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thach speaks Chinese and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Thach. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.