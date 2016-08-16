See All Ophthalmologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Thao Thach, MD

Ophthalmology
2.3 (15)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thao Thach, MD

Dr. Thao Thach, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.

Dr. Thach works at Medical City Surgery Center Park Central in Dallas, TX with other offices in Garland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Floaters and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Thach's Office Locations

    Medical City Surgery Center Park Central
    Medical City Surgery Center Park Central
12200 Park Central Dr Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75251
    329 N Shiloh Rd Ste A, Garland, TX 75042

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
Floaters
Glaucoma
Visual Field Defects
Floaters
Glaucoma

Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 16, 2016
    Competent and helpful. The multinational staff can seem abrupt but always respectful.
    Copperas Cove, TX — Aug 16, 2016
    About Dr. Thao Thach, MD

    Specialties
    Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Chinese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    1063403061
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    New York Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thao Thach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Thach has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Thach has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Floaters and Glaucoma, and more.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Thach. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

