Overview of Dr. Thao Tran, MD

Dr. Thao Tran, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.



Dr. Tran works at V Stephen Slana MD SC in Kenosha, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.