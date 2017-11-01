Dr. Thao Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thao Tran, MD
Overview of Dr. Thao Tran, MD
Dr. Thao Tran, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.
Dr. Tran's Office Locations
Thao Nguyen Tran, MD6125 Green Bay Rd Ste 800, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (262) 661-2020
- 2 7201 Green Bay Rd, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (847) 457-3688
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Froedtert Kenosha Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
It is nice to call a Dr and if you are in need of an appointment that day this office will get you in. Patients don"t feel rushed. Very nice office.
About Dr. Thao Tran, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1891761524
Education & Certifications
- UIC
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- MIT
- Ophthalmology
