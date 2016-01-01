Dr. Tharakanatha Yarrabolu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yarrabolu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tharakanatha Yarrabolu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tharakanatha Yarrabolu, MD
Dr. Tharakanatha Yarrabolu, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.
Dr. Yarrabolu works at
Dr. Yarrabolu's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Tharakanatha Yarrabolu, MD3533 S Alameda St Ste H-100, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 268-6348
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tharakanatha Yarrabolu, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1366799025
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Pediatric Cardiology
