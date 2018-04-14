Overview

Dr. Tharakaram Ravishankar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Glen Head, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital.



Dr. Ravishankar works at T.Ravishankar.MD in Glen Head, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.