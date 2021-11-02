Dr. Tharani Rajeswaran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajeswaran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tharani Rajeswaran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tharani Rajeswaran, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Aurora, IL.
Dr. Rajeswaran works at
Locations
-
1
Advocate Dreyer4100 Healthway Dr, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 859-6942
-
2
Advocate Medical Group - Oswego - Internal Medicine80 Templeton Dr, Oswego, IL 60543 Directions (630) 859-6942
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rajeswaran?
I like the office staff
About Dr. Tharani Rajeswaran, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1861806440
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rajeswaran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajeswaran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rajeswaran works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajeswaran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajeswaran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajeswaran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajeswaran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.