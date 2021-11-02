See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Aurora, IL
Dr. Tharani Rajeswaran, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tharani Rajeswaran, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Aurora, IL. 

Dr. Rajeswaran works at Advocate Dreyer in Aurora, IL with other offices in Oswego, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advocate Dreyer
    4100 Healthway Dr, Aurora, IL 60504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 859-6942
  2. 2
    Advocate Medical Group - Oswego - Internal Medicine
    80 Templeton Dr, Oswego, IL 60543 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 859-6942

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Tharani Rajeswaran, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1861806440
    • 1861806440
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
