Overview of Dr. Tharun Shetty, MD

Dr. Tharun Shetty, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Shetty works at Island Primary Medical Care Associates PC in Massapequa, NY with other offices in Babylon, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.