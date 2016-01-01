Dr. Thaw Sint, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sint is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thaw Sint, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thaw Sint, MD
Dr. Thaw Sint, MD is a Pulmonologist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Indiana University and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Sint's Office Locations
1
Austin Pulmonary Consultants3600 W Parmer Ln Ste 106, Austin, TX 78727 Directions (512) 503-4914
2
Austin Pulmonary Consultants1210 Cottonwood Creek Trl Ste, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 650-8921
3
Austin Pulmonary Consultants, PA5920 W William Cannon Dr Ste 150, Austin, TX 78749 Directions (512) 670-1884
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thaw Sint, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Burmese
- 1891893186
Education & Certifications
- University Of North Carolina Medical Center
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Indiana University
- Pulmonary Disease, Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sint has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sint accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sint has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sint has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Emphysema and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sint on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sint speaks Burmese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sint. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sint.
