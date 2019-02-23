Overview of Dr. Thea Cross, MD

Dr. Thea Cross, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med|East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Cross works at Blount Neurology in Maryville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.