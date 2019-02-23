Dr. Thea Cross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thea Cross, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thea Cross, MD
Dr. Thea Cross, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med|East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.
Dr. Cross works at
Dr. Cross' Office Locations
-
1
Blount Neurology1131 E LAMAR ALEXANDER PKWY, Maryville, TN 37804 Directions (865) 981-2080
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Cross in 2017. She diagnosed the likihood of a very rare Neuro disease. Other diagnostic tests were performed and lots of information resources and ultimately a referral to Vanderbilt. She seemed very professional. I have referred others.
About Dr. Thea Cross, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1093788044
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med|East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cross has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Cross. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.