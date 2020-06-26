Overview of Dr. Thelinh Nguyen, MD

Dr. Thelinh Nguyen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at Sierra Surgical Associates in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.