Dr. Asare has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thelma Asare, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thelma Asare, MD
Dr. Thelma Asare, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Asare works at
Dr. Asare's Office Locations
-
1
Capital Womens Care100 West Rd Ste 404, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 832-5511
-
2
Capital Womens Care5 Park Center Ct Ste 303, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 356-2935
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Asare?
Dr. Asare is very helpful with knowledge and advice, and she does not sugar coat anything and she is very funny. I just love her.
About Dr. Thelma Asare, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1053413955
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asare accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asare works at
Dr. Asare has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asare on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Asare. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asare.
