Dr. Thelma Endaya-Aguila, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (14)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thelma Endaya-Aguila, MD

Dr. Thelma Endaya-Aguila, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

Dr. Endaya-Aguila works at AGUILA, THELMA MD - ENDAYA-AGUILA THELMA MD in Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Endaya-Aguila's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aguila, Thelma MD - Endaya-aguila Thelma MD
    550 Newark Ave Ste 305, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 963-2320

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Counseling
Dysphagia
Joint Pain
Diabetes Counseling
Dysphagia
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 13, 2021
    She's a very good and kind doctor for all my 5 children..She's very knowledgeable..She always anwer my questions/worries when my children are sick.Even all her staff are kind and friendly too..They always reminding you before your appointment and also if there is a upcoming vaccine for my children..And they always making sure that we feel at ease after making a visit..Sadly we have to move to another state..And we will surely miss all of them ??..We want to thank all of them for taking care of my children for 8 years..
    About Dr. Thelma Endaya-Aguila, MD

    Pediatrics
    50 years of experience
    English, Tagalog
    1841223534
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thelma Endaya-Aguila, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Endaya-Aguila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Endaya-Aguila has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Endaya-Aguila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Endaya-Aguila works at AGUILA, THELMA MD - ENDAYA-AGUILA THELMA MD in Jersey City, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Endaya-Aguila’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Endaya-Aguila. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Endaya-Aguila.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Endaya-Aguila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Endaya-Aguila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

