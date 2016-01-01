Overview of Dr. Thelma Lopez-Lira, MD

Dr. Thelma Lopez-Lira, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX.



Dr. Lopez-Lira works at Thelma Lopez-lira Mdpa in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Impulse Control Disorders and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.