Dr. Thelma Lopez-Lira, MD

Psychiatry
3.3 (12)
Map Pin Small Corpus Christi, TX
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thelma Lopez-Lira, MD

Dr. Thelma Lopez-Lira, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. 

Dr. Lopez-Lira works at Thelma Lopez-lira Mdpa in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Impulse Control Disorders and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lopez-Lira's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Thelma Lopez-lira Mdpa
    4525 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 980-1201

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Impulse Control Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Phobia
Impulse Control Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Phobia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Thelma Lopez-Lira, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437125036
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thelma Lopez-Lira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez-Lira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lopez-Lira has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lopez-Lira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lopez-Lira works at Thelma Lopez-lira Mdpa in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lopez-Lira’s profile.

    Dr. Lopez-Lira has seen patients for Impulse Control Disorders and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez-Lira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez-Lira. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez-Lira.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez-Lira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez-Lira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

