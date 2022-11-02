Overview

Dr. Themistocles Dassopoulos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Dassopoulos works at Health Texas Provider Network Surgery in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Crohn's Disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.