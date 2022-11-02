Dr. Themistocles Dassopoulos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dassopoulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Themistocles Dassopoulos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Themistocles Dassopoulos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Dassopoulos works at
Locations
Healthtexas Provider Network3409 Worth St Ste 640, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (469) 800-7180
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
dr Dr. Dassopoulos and his PA Vicki Redpath go beyond the extra mile for their patients. They take a holistic approach, involving my other physicians in my treatment, and consider their and my opinions. With both of them, I always feel cared for, that my feelings are valid, and they listen to my concerns. We make decisions as a team. They allow ample time to explain my treatment thoroughly and and answer all of my questions. I never feel rushed. They also act as an advocate with assisting me to obtain prescription medication assistance. In 2015, when I first began seeing Dr. Dassopoulos, a GI surgeon recommended him to me. He said that he is an excellent physician that will exceed everyone’s expectations. He said to get in now because he is brilliant and will book patients quickly. It’s never been difficult to speak or see either of them. They are always there for me, and I have complete trust in their treatment plans. I can’t say that about any other gastroenterologist I’ve seen, an
About Dr. Themistocles Dassopoulos, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- U Chgo Hosps
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Brown University Medical School
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dassopoulos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dassopoulos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dassopoulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dassopoulos has seen patients for Crohn's Disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dassopoulos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dassopoulos speaks French.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dassopoulos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dassopoulos.
