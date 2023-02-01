See All Plastic Surgeons in Bloomington, MN
Dr. Themistocles Economou, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (68)
Map Pin Small Bloomington, MN
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Themistocles Economou, MD

Dr. Themistocles Economou, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bloomington, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

Dr. Economou works at Plastic Surgery Consultants in Bloomington, MN with other offices in Edina, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Dr. Economou's Office Locations

    Minnesota Oncology
    7760 France Ave S Ste 1000, Bloomington, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 746-6767
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Plastic Surgery Consultants, Ltd
    3300 Edinborough Way Ste 410, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 746-6767

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Tricare
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Themistocles Economou, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Greek
    • 1528152170
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic / Mayo Medical Foundation
    • University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
    • Micheal Reese Hospital
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    • University Of Minnesota
