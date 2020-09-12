Dr. Dumlao Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Themy Dumlao Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Themy Dumlao Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth and South Shore Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Cardiovascular Disease Counseling, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 70 Pleasant St, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (781) 331-2000
-
2
South Shore Hospital55 Fogg Rd, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (781) 331-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dumlao Jr?
Dr. Dumlao should be cloned and distributed around the country! He is the ideal doctor. Heart surgery and the precipitating symptoms are both very scary issues for someone who's never had surgery but thanks to Dr. Dumlao's care and caring demeanor, I faced a quadruple bypass and subsequent recovery with hope and optimism. This doctor knows his stuff and thinks "outside the box" he is caring, compassionate and actually listens. He is a role model for any doctor.
About Dr. Themy Dumlao Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1558556217
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dumlao Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dumlao Jr has seen patients for Cardiovascular Disease Counseling, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dumlao Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dumlao Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dumlao Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dumlao Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dumlao Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.