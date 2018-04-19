Dr. Theodis Buggs Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buggs Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodis Buggs Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Theodis Buggs Jr, MD
Dr. Theodis Buggs Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Buggs Jr' Office Locations

1
Kaiser Permanente Gwinnett Clinic Pharmacy3650 Steve Reynolds Blvd, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (770) 931-6324

2
Kaiser Permanente Townpark Clinic Pharmacy750 Townpark Ln NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144 Directions (770) 794-4004
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
I had anterior hip replacement with Dr. Buggs as my surgeon...He is awesome and the surgery was flawless...I have highly recommended him to multiple people..
About Dr. Theodis Buggs Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1215034483
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buggs Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buggs Jr accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buggs Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buggs Jr works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Buggs Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buggs Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buggs Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buggs Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.