Overview

Dr. Theodor Rudolph, MD is a Dermatologist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Colorado School Of Medicine At Denver-M.D. and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.



Dr. Rudolph works at Sunnycoast Dermatology in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Discoloration, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.