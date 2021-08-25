Dr. Theodor Rudolph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudolph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodor Rudolph, MD is a Dermatologist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Colorado School Of Medicine At Denver-M.D. and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.
Sunnycoast Dermatology3900 20th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 299-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- Sebastian River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rudolph is amazing and I’m so glad I found him! He is absolutely the best in his field of work! He reminds me of how caring the physicians used to be! He is always kind and caring but most of all he listens and looks at the whole picture. I’m happy to wait for such amazing service. I have had surgery and he really did an amazing job!
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- General Practice-University Tennessee Memorial Hospital
- University Of Colorado School Of Medicine At Denver-M.D.
- Regis College, B.S. In Biology
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Rudolph has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rudolph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rudolph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rudolph has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rudolph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rudolph speaks German and Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudolph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudolph.
