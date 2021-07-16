Dr. Theodora Panteloglou, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panteloglou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodora Panteloglou, DO
Overview of Dr. Theodora Panteloglou, DO
Dr. Theodora Panteloglou, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Panteloglou works at
Dr. Panteloglou's Office Locations
-
1
Theodora Panteloglou DO21430 46th Ave, Bayside, NY 11361 Directions (718) 229-1064
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Panteloglou?
Dr. Panteloglou is the absolute best. Caring, cautious, thorough, patient and kind. Our family is so incredibly grateful for her care & professionalism.
About Dr. Theodora Panteloglou, DO
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1487661401
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop Hosp-Good Samaratin Hosp
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panteloglou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panteloglou accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panteloglou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panteloglou works at
Dr. Panteloglou speaks Greek.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Panteloglou. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panteloglou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panteloglou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panteloglou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.