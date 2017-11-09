Overview of Dr. Theodore Affue, MD

Dr. Theodore Affue, MD is an Urology Specialist in El Centro, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Affue works at Imperial Valley Multi-specialty Medical Group Inc. in El Centro, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Kidney Stones and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.