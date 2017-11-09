Dr. Theodore Affue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Affue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Affue, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Theodore Affue, MD
Dr. Theodore Affue, MD is an Urology Specialist in El Centro, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Affue works at
Dr. Affue's Office Locations
Imperial Valley Multi-specialty Medical Group Inc.2061 Ross Ave Ste A, El Centro, CA 92243 Directions (760) 353-8181
Hospital Affiliations
- El Centro Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Affue and staff treated me well. Dr affue is extremely knowledgeable and dedicated. Honestly, what a wonderful thing to have a doctor who actually cares about my well-being, and takes the time to explain his thinking
About Dr. Theodore Affue, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Affue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Affue accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Affue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Affue has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Kidney Stones and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Affue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Affue speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Affue. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Affue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Affue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Affue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.